Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,324 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 1.92% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $100,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

