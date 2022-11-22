Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,378 call options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical volume of 1,449 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. 4,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,843. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

