Investment (LON:INV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $260.00

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.15), with a volume of 11235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.22).

Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.41. The stock has a market cap of £12.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.41.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

