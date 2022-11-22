Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (1COV, AAD, AAPL, ADS, ASC, BAS, BNTX, BP.B, CBK, DGE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 21st:
Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €170.00 ($173.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €137.00 ($139.80) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 850 ($10.05) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $148.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 690 ($8.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.50 ($9.69) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.28) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €96.00 ($97.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €215.00 ($219.39) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.