Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (1COV, AAD, AAPL, ADS, ASC, BAS, BNTX, BP.B, CBK, DGE)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 21st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €170.00 ($173.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €137.00 ($139.80) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 850 ($10.05) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €38.00 ($38.78) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $148.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 690 ($8.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.50 ($9.69) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.28) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $300.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €96.00 ($97.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €215.00 ($219.39) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

