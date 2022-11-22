Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,841. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.