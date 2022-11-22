Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $5,468.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,468.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IKTSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.94) to GBX 4,700 ($55.58) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Intertek Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

About Intertek Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

