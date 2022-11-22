Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

IPAR opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

