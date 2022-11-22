Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 600 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in eBay were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after buying an additional 394,840 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 904,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

eBay Stock Down 2.1 %

eBay Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.