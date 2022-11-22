Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

