Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Insider Sells 26,977 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $32,372.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Justin Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WM Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of WM Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40.

WM Technology Price Performance

WM Technology stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 806,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,128. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities research analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAPS. BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,581,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WM Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 944,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WM Technology by 298.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $5,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.