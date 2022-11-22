Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells 2,565 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $98,726.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,584. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,233,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.