Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells 2,565 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $98,726.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TENB traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,584. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
