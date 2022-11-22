Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total transaction of C$539,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$777,187.60.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63.

On Thursday, September 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$132.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$185.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.