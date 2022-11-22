Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells 2,894 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.9 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.20. 8,199,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

