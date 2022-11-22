Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells 2,894 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.9 %
QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.20. 8,199,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
