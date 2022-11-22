Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NUS traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. 443,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,997. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 208.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

