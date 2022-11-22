Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells 25,540 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $894,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,084.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $34.45. 100,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,672. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,529,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,072,000 after buying an additional 59,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 547,293 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.