Insider Selling: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Sells 4,452,249 Shares of Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AerSale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 207,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,075. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $829.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AerSale in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

AerSale Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AerSale by 75.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AerSale by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

