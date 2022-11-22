Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Buys 8,900 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,885,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,003.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Savara Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. 109,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 26.55, a current ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 9.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 735,141 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 10.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,555,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 437,508 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 97.0% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 140,166 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.