Insider Buying: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 5,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 291,832 shares in the company, valued at C$1,546,709.60.
William Wignall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, William Wignall acquired 4,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, William Wignall acquired 1,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$11,113.50.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of STC stock traded up C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
