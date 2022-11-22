Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,559.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 1.2 %

ONEW traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $31.71. 63,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $484.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in OneWater Marine by 130.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneWater Marine Company Profile

ONEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

