Insider Buying: Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) Director Rene Bharti bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$21,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$488,750.
Jourdan Resources Stock Performance
Jourdan Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. The company had a trading volume of 978,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,870. Jourdan Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.
About Jourdan Resources
See Also
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.