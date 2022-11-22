Insider Buying: Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) Director Rene Bharti bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$21,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$488,750.

Jourdan Resources Stock Performance

Jourdan Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. The company had a trading volume of 978,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,870. Jourdan Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

