Injective Protocol Market Cap Achieves $113.79 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00009623 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $113.79 million and $10.28 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00467053 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.97 or 0.28655610 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

