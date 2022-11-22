Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 5.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Ingersoll Rand worth $140,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,651. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

