ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $13.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.29) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.9 %

ING stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

About ING Groep

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $40,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

