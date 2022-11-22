ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $13.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.29) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.9 %

ING stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $40,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

