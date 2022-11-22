ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $13.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.87.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.29) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
ING Groep Stock Down 0.9 %
ING stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.