Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Financial Analysis

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and Infineon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.17 -$13.91 million ($0.61) -2.57 Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 3.20 $1.40 billion $1.77 18.29

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.5% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VIA optronics and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50

VIA optronics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.08%. Infineon Technologies has a consensus price target of $39.99, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -6.10% -18.27% -7.52% Infineon Technologies 15.25% 19.68% 10.24%

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats VIA optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, SIC diodes, and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas sensors, MEMS microphones, and pressure sensors chips; discrete low-voltage, mid-voltage, and high-voltage power MOSFETs; control ICs; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management applications. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, Internet of Things, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

