Immutable X Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $232.49 million and $19.68 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002581 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.