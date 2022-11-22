Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 4.6%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $58.88. 5,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 482,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunocore by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Immunocore by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

