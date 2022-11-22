Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 4.6%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $58.88. 5,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 482,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.43.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
