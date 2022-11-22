Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 146,494 shares.The stock last traded at $35.58 and had previously closed at $35.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Imago BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

