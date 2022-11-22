Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 146,494 shares.The stock last traded at $35.58 and had previously closed at $35.59.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
