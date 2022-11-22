Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $796,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Get Rating

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

