Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $28,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITW opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.