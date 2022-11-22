IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.1%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $839.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.48.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $864,100. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

