IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in IDEX were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $233.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.77.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

