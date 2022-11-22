IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$3.10 at Bank of America

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America to C$3.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMG. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.80.

Shares of TSE:IMG traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.53. 698,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

