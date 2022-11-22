Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Price Performance

Shares of HYLN opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $531.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.24. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyliion

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

In other Hyliion news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at $179,463.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dennis M. Gallagher purchased 20,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 42,150 shares of company stock valued at $130,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,867 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Hyliion by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 912,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 39.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 262,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.