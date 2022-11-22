HUNT (HUNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.02 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $46.25 million and $6.02 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

