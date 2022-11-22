Humanscape (HUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.26 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $5.26 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00467053 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.97 or 0.28655610 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.