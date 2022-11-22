HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Ewen Stevenson Acquires 40,025 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($226,699.48).

HSBC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 486.80 ($5.76). The stock had a trading volume of 9,981,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,705,447. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 409.85 ($4.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.21 billion and a PE ratio of 971.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 479.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 509.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSBA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.28) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($6.92) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.79) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 641.18 ($7.58).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

