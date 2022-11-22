HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695,474 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $55,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,104 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 324,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

