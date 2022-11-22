Howard Hughes Medical Institute Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 4.4% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 523,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $426.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

