Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.18 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.43 or 0.00058387 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $123.26 million and $11.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00087760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,068,175 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

