Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $150,590.54 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

