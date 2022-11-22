Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HNGKY opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

