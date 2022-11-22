Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
HNGKY opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $29.32.
About Hongkong Land
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hongkong Land (HNGKY)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.