Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

HMC stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 708.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 689.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 148,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 41.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 123,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

