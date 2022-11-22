Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Honda Motor Price Performance
HMC stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.