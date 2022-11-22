HomeServe (LON:HSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,194.00

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,194 ($14.12) and last traded at GBX 1,192 ($14.09), with a volume of 1244662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,192 ($14.09).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,169.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,056.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.05), for a total transaction of £392.04 ($463.57).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

