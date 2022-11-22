Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

HCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Home Capital Group

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Stock Up 57.1 %

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$42.50 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.82 and a twelve month high of C$44.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

