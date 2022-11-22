Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $7.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

HIMS stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.40. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,668 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $60,594.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $454,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $51,506,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

