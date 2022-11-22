HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 242234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

HEXO Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Further Reading

