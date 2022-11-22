Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00025204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.13 million and approximately $595,189.24 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,087.48 or 0.99999936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010835 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00040088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006123 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00229336 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.02949068 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $590,738.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.