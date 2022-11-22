Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00025217 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.04 million and approximately $588,505.14 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,177.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00229948 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.02949068 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $590,738.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

