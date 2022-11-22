Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $6.38

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.57. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 6,064 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

