Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.44 million.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $111.05.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 58.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

